BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Billie!
Billie is a 1 and a half year old pit bull/husky/beagle mix who came to Western New York from Georgia.
She knows all her basic commands, including sit, down, stay, and walks great on a leash! She is a “little cuddle bug” who is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
For more information on how you can bring this blue eyed pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.