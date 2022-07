BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ann Schlifke and Mary Ann Szarwan of Awesome Paws Rescue joined Wake Up! on Thursday and brought Blanco, a 4-month-old bull-terrier mix.

Blanco is from Uvalde, Texas and is great with kids, as well as other dogs and cats, and loves toys. She is 11 lbs and knows several commands already.

The full segment can be seen above.