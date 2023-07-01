BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, Bodie joined us on Wake Up!
Bodie is a 10-year-old Pitbull-mastiff who is searching for a forever home. This “perfect gentleman” came to Western New York from Georgia and is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
For more information on how you can bring this gentle senior pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.