BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got the meet Buddy!

Buddy is a 4-month-old lab mix who loves treats! He does well with other dogs and loves going on walks.

He is crate trained and knows sit, down and stay. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and looking for his forever home.

For more information on how you can bring this snuggly, food motivated pup home, view the full segment above or click here.