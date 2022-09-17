BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes.
On Saturday, Wake Up! was joined by Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue founder Julie Starr along with Melissa Carbone, the foster mom of Patty.
The full segment can be found above.
For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
New on WIVB.com
- Michigan man who stormed Capitol, smoked pot in Rotunda sentenced to 5 years in prison
- Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
- Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
- Wake Up! Wags: Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
- Sullivan: Clarence girls golf’s winning streak approaches the teen years