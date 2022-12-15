BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Cajun! He’s up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

Cajun is a mixed-breed dog who’s approximately one year old. He’s good with kids and other dogs, but it’s not totally clear if he’ll be okay with cats.

Learn more about making him part of your family by watching the video above and clicking/tapping here.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.