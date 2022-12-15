BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Cajun! He’s up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.
Cajun is a mixed-breed dog who’s approximately one year old. He’s good with kids and other dogs, but it’s not totally clear if he’ll be okay with cats.
Learn more about making him part of your family by watching the video above and clicking/tapping here.
