BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Kash!
Kash is a 4-month-old mixed breed. He is crate trained and great with dogs, cats, and kids! This sweet pup is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is in search of his forever home.
For more information on how you can bring this sweet, lazy pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.