BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Chloe!

Chloe is a 1-year-old pointer mix and is the “perfect family dog.” She came to Western New York from Georgia with her five puppies.

She loves dogs, kids, toys and even cats! She is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is ready to find her forever family.

For more information on how you can bring this sweet pup home, view the full segment above of click here.