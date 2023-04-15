BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Citizen!
He is a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix who came to Western New York from Texas. While his name is “Citizen” he also goes by “Rocky.” He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is in search of a lovable forever home.
For more information on how you can bring home this gentle, lovable pup, view the full segment above or click here.
