BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, we got to meet Coco!

Coco, aka Bradley, is a 4-month-old lab/golden retriever mix who came to Western New York from Texas and is up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

He is crate-trained, cuddly, and would do well in any home!

For more information on how you can bring this chill pup home, view the full segment above or click here.