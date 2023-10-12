BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, we got to meet Coco!
Coco, aka Bradley, is a 4-month-old lab/golden retriever mix who came to Western New York from Texas and is up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.
He is crate-trained, cuddly, and would do well in any home!
For more information on how you can bring this chill pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.