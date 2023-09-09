BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Coco!

Coco is a 7-month-old heeler mix who is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

She gets along with other dogs, kids, and even goes to doggy daycare! She loves to play and is “ready to go” to a home of her own.

For more information on how you can bring this petite, sweet girl home, view the full segment above or click here.