BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, we met Cookie!
Cookie is a 10-year-old American Pit Bull mix who loves to snuggle and be a couch potato.
Cookie is up for adoption through the Niagara County SPCA and is “ready to go” to her forever home.
For more information on how you can bring this lovable senior pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Latest Posts
- New bill introduced to provide mental health support to New York farmers
- Only on 4: Video shows Buffalo Police conducting weekend crackdown on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes
- Luke Russert to speak with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell ahead of Father’s Day
- Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hike amid inflation concerns
- Buffalo man sentenced for killing mother, ex-girlfriend
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.