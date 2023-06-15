BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, we met Cookie!

Cookie is a 10-year-old American Pit Bull mix who loves to snuggle and be a couch potato.

Cookie is up for adoption through the Niagara County SPCA and is “ready to go” to her forever home.

For more information on how you can bring this lovable senior pup home, view the full segment above or click here.