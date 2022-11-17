BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Curly!

This energetic, six-month-old mixed-breed pup is up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue. He’s good with cats, kids and other dogs, too.

If you’re interested in making Curly part of your family, send an email over to AwesomePawsRescue@gmail.com and click/tap here to learn more about adoption.

