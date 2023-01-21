BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Darla!
Darla is a 3-year-old Pitbull mix available for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
For more information on how you can bring this playful pup home, watch the video above and click/tap here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.