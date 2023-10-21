BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Darla!

Darla is a 3-year-old Pitbull mix who is ready to find her forever home. She loves car rides, swimming in her pool, walks, and to play!

She would do best in a home with a fenced in yard to run and play in. She is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and came to Western New York from Texas.

For more information on how you can bring this playful pup home, view the full segment above or click here.