BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Duffy!

Duffy is a 3-year-old mastiff mix who is a “total couch potato”‘ and loves tummy rubs! He is great with kids and loves to relax.

Duffy came to Western New York from Georgia and is in search of a forever home.

For more information on how you can bring this gentle giant home, view the full segment above of click here.