BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Eeyore!

Eeyore is just over 3-years-old and came to Western New York from Texas. This distinguished gentleman is a Bills fan and loves car rides!

He gets along with other dogs and loves to play. Eeyore is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how you can bring this sweet boy home, view the full segment above or click here.