BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Elvis, who’s up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
Elvis is a 3-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix who weighs about 15 pounds. He’s good with kids and other dogs, but the kids should probably be a little older.
After coming up here from Georgia about three weeks ago, Elvis is looking for a new home. You can learn more about adopting him by clicking/tapping here and watching the video above.
