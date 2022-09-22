BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Gidget!

She came to Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue from a shelter in Laredo, Texas and is looking for a home. Gidget gets along with other dogs and would probably do best with older kids.

She even sits for treats! If you’d like to learn more about adopting this six-month-old pup, watch the video above and click/tap here.

