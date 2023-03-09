BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gyda joined News 4’s Wake Up! Wags on Thursday, along with RJ Kalab and Anne Schlifke of Awesome Paws Rescue.

Gyda is a friendly 2-year-old lab mix who weighs 64 pounds and has been in foster care for 6 months.

“If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, she’s the whole package,” Schlifke said. “She’s trained, you don’t have to go through that whole puppy stage of working with them to train, she walks great on a leash, she is just really a great, great dog.”

Kalab said Gyda will eat anything, even vegetables, and Schlifke said Gyda would be a great family dog, as she gets along well with kids and other friendly dogs. Kalab added that she is “80% couch potato and 20% energetic” and would make a great laid-back, “snuggle and watch TV with you” kind of dog.

Learn more about Gyda in the video above.