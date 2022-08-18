BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Holden!

Coming all the way here from Alabama, Holden is two years old and up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

He’s good with kids and other dogs, but it’s not clear how he’ll do with cats. If you want to learn more about adopting this lovable boy, watch the video above and click or tap here.

