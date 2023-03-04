BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Ian!
Ian is a lab/husky/Pitbull mix and is about four months old. He came from Georgia and is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
For more information on how you can bring this lovable pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.