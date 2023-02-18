BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Jada!
She is a 2-years-old terrier mix and is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
Jada was rescued as a stray and was previously at the Buffalo Animal Shelter.
For more information on how you can bring this loveable pup home, click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.