BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday morning, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue introduced us to Kelly for this edition of Wake Up Wags.
Kelly is an 8-month-old lab mix. She’s great with other dogs and is energetic, so it’s recommended she goes to a household with children over five years old. She loves all toys and has no known health problems.
For more information on Kelly and how to give her a forever home, email Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue at buddysrescue@yahoo.com.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.