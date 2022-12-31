BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday morning, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue introduced us to Kelly for this edition of Wake Up Wags.

Kelly is an 8-month-old lab mix. She’s great with other dogs and is energetic, so it’s recommended she goes to a household with children over five years old. She loves all toys and has no known health problems.

For more information on Kelly and how to give her a forever home, email Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue at buddysrescue@yahoo.com.