BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Kiah!

Kiah is a 2-year-old lab/Pitbull mix who was found abandoned in Niagara Falls and is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

She gets excited to see just about everyone and loves to give kisses! She has lots of energy and is doing well with all her training.

For more information on how you can bring this loving pup home, view the full segment above or click here.