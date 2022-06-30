BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for kittens, Lenny, Jenny and Kenny need a home.
Thursday morning on Wake Up Wags, we got to meet these three, who will soon be up for adoption through Ten Lives Club.
Until July 10, all cat adoptions at Ten Lives Club are $50. If you’re interested in giving them a loving home, these three will be available to adopt in about two weeks.
See the cats currently up for adoption through Ten Lives Club here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.