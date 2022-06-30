BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for kittens, Lenny, Jenny and Kenny need a home.

Thursday morning on Wake Up Wags, we got to meet these three, who will soon be up for adoption through Ten Lives Club.

Until July 10, all cat adoptions at Ten Lives Club are $50. If you’re interested in giving them a loving home, these three will be available to adopt in about two weeks.

