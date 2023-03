BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Leo and Lara!

Leo and Lara are 11 week old boxer-Pitbull mixes and are looking for their forever home. They came to Western New York from Texas and are up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how you can bring home these friendly pups, view the full segment above or click here.