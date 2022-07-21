BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Lovey and her 5 or 6-week-old puppy Grace. They’re up for adoption through Joyful Rescues in Cuba.

See how they can become part of your family in the video above and click/tap here for more information on adoptions.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Joyful Rescues will be holding their second annual “Barking for Baskets at the Barn” event on August 6. The basket raffle and donation drive will take place at 7580 Lower East Hill Rd. in Colden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.