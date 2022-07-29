BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — They’re eight weeks old and absolutely adorable. Meet Madison, Miz, Maryse and Monroe!

Learn how you can adopt one of these kittens through Ten Lives Club in the video above and by clicking/tapping here.

Abby Fridmann is an anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here.