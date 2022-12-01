BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up, we got to meet Marge!
She’s four years old and up for adoption through the Niagara SPCA. Anyone interested in giving her a loving home can contact the shelter by emailing frontdesk@niagaraspca.org or clicking/tapping here.
