BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up, we got to meet Marge!

She’s four years old and up for adoption through the Niagara SPCA. Anyone interested in giving her a loving home can contact the shelter by emailing frontdesk@niagaraspca.org or clicking/tapping here.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.