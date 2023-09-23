BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet McDermott!

McDermott, aka “Mickey D,” is about 1-year-old and came to Western New York from Laredo, Texas.

He loves to snuggle, and, like many Western New Yorkers, loves to watch the Buffalo Bills! He has a “calming effect” and would do well in any home.

McDermott is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how you can bring this furry Bills fan home, view the full segment above, or click here.