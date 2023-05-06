BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Meadow!

She is a 2-year-old Shepherd/Rottie mix and is ready to find her forever home. She is a gentle giant who loves toys, attention, playing, and laying in the sun!

Meadow came to Western New York from Georgia and is up for adoption from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how you can bring home this sweet girl, watch the full segment above or click here.