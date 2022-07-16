BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re highlighting another dog in need of a forever home. On this week’s Wake Up! Wags, meet Sven. The 3-year-old is a Lab/hound mix, saved by Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

“Hi my name is Sven. I come from Laredo Texas and my back story is a mystery. I’m dog and kid friendly, currently living with two larger dogs. My mom took me to a parade and everyone was impressed at how well l behaved. I love to be outside and I’m crate trained… however not a huge fan of it and I make it known. My foster mom says I’m a medium energy doggie who loves to give kisses. I’m working on my house training as I learn the rules of the house. If your interested in giving me the best life contact Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.” — From Sven’s Foster Mom.

Sven weighs around 20 lbs.

To learn more, head here.