BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Missy! She’s 12 years old and up for adoption ever since her owner passed away.
The Chihuahua mix does well with children and other dogs. Anyone looking to welcome her into their home can reach out to Awesome Paws Rescue. Click/tap here to find out how.
