BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Muffin!
Muffin is a 4-month-old Shepherd mix who came to Western New York from Texas. He loves attention and the outdoors!
He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
For more information on how you can bring home this lovable pup in search of a forever home, view the full segment above or click here.
