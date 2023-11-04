BUFFLAO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Nelson!

Nelson is a 10-month-old terrier mix who is a big love bug. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is in search of his forever home.

Nelson loves just about everyone and treats! He even knows, sit, stay, and lay down.

For more information on how you can bring this loving pup home, view the full segment above or click here.