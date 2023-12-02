BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Olaf!

Olaf is a 6-month-old hound mix who is just an overall “chill guy.” He loves to cuddle and is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

He is great with kids, cats, and other dogs! He came to Western New York from Georgia and would do best in a home with another dog.

For more information on how you can bring this chill pup home, view the full segment above or click here.