BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Penny!

Penny is a 4-year-old red lab mix and came to Western New York with all six of her puppies from Lerado, Texas.

She loves to relax on the couch, go outside for fun, cats, and of course, treats!

She is a little shy and would do best in a home with smaller dogs or as a single dog. She is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance rescue.

For more information on how you can bring this lovable pup home, view the full segment above or click here.