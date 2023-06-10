BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, a royal pup joined us on Wake Up!

We met Prince William, an 11-month-old hound mix who hails from Texas. This heir apparent to the throne is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

Prince William does well with kids and would do well in any home!

For more information on how you can bring this royal pup home, view the full segment above or click here.