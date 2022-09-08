BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stray who was brought to Awesome Paws Rescue from West Virginia is still looking for a home.

Meet Rizzo! He’s been up here for two months and gets along great with other dogs; kids, too!

If you’d like to welcome this three-year-old coonhound mix into your home, learn more about adopting him by clicking/tapping here and watching the video above.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.