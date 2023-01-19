BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up Wags, we got to meet Rose and Russell!

They’re up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue. Rose is a five-year-old mixed breed dog and Russell is a two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix.

If you’re wondering how they could become part of your family, watch the video above and click/tap here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.