BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sherlock and Watson are 3-month-olds from Georgia, saved by Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

They were found in a drain pipe, and tragically, their mother was euthanized.

(Courtesy: Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue)

The full segment can be seen above.