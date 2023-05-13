BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Siobhan!

Siobhan is a 2-year-old lab/Shepherd mix who is ready to find her forever home. This 70lbs girl is house and crate trained. She has some training classes to finish up so she can perfect her good manners.

Shiobhan, meaning “Grace of God” in Irish Celtic, gets along with other dogs and is for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how you can bring home this lovable, well behaved girl, view the full segment above or click here.