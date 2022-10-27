BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot!
These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
- Cardona: ‘Embrace’ pandemic ‘disruption in education’ to build a better system
- BKL Poll: Who will lead the Bills in tackles against the Packers this Sunday?
- Tommy Sweeney has a ball with Buffalo kids
- Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
- Shapiro expands lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll