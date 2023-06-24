BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Sprinkles!

Sprinkles is an energetic 7-month-old lab mix who came to Western New York from Texas. She does well with other dogs and is practicing all her basic commands!

She is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is looking for her forever home.

For more information on how you can bring this pup home, view the full segment above or click here.