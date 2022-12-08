BUFFALO ,N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, we met Squirrel and Chipmunk!
The kittens siblings are up for adoption through the Ten Lives Club. View the full segment above.
For more information on how you can adopt a furry friend, click here.
