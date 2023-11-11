BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Stella!

Stella is 3-years-old Pitbull mix who loves to give kisses. She is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is in search of a foster home.

She knows her basic commands and would do best in a home without other dogs. She does well on walks and loves treats!

For more information on how you can bring this calm, sweet pup home, view the full segment above or click here.