BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes.
On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, foster mom Sue Lyons Minnoe and three-year-old Tawny.
You can watch the full segment above.
For more on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
