BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not one, not two, but five pups joined us for Thursday’s edition of Wake Up Wags!

During the morning, 716 Paws introduced us to five of the eight in a litter that was rescued locally from an unsuitable home.

Meet Dr. Dre, Tupac, Meg Thee Stallion, Coolio and Biggie Smalls. They’re Aussie mixes who are all about four months old.

For more information on adopting them, watch the video above and click/tap here.