BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Winch!

She came to Awesome Paws Rescue from West Virginia and is looking for a forever home. Winch is visibly impaired but it does not stop her from doing zoomies in the morning.

If you’d like to learn more on adopting this sweet and affectionate 2-year-old mini-pinscher mix, watch the video above or click here.